Newborn baby girl found dead in Fort Worth front yard, police say

Investigators say it is believed she was placed at the Fort Worth location between 10 p.m. on Monday and 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help in trying to figure out how a baby ended up dead in the front yard of a North Texas home, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Tuesday, an unidentified dead newborn girl was located in the front yard of a residence in the 5100 block of Birchman Avenue. This is north of Lake Como and northwest of Chapel Hill Shopping Center.

Police say it is believed the child was placed at this location between 10 p.m. on Monday and 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators haven't provided any further details yet about the baby or about what led up to the her death.

Brett Schroeder lives on the Fort Worth street where the baby was found. He said he lives in a "good, clean, safe neighborhood" and is shocked to hear what happened.

"It just makes me sad, and I hope they're able to find out who did this and what exactly happened," Schroeder said.

Schroeder said he and a couple of his neighbors checked all of their Ring cameras to see if they could see anything to help investigators. Schroeder wasn't able to find anything.

"This makes me sick, so I hope they find out what's going on," Schroeder said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help and if anyone has video surveillance or information that will identify the child’s mother, family, or any other witnesses who may have information about this child and can help investigators confirm that the mother is not in need of medical assistance.

If anyone has information, please contact FWPD Investigators at 682-382-1510 or 682-382-1524.