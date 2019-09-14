Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that they say started with a parent dispute at a pee-wee football game Saturday.

The son of one of the parents showed up to the game near Eastern Hills Elementary School in east Fort Worth and started shooting, police said.

One woman was shot in the leg and one girl was grazed in the back with a bullet, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is still on the loose, police said.

A football player who was stretching for the game told WFAA he saw a man shoot a gun, then take off running.

"I ran, and they said 'Duck!' so I ducked on the floor," 11-year-old Adrian Moreno said. "I was laying. It was scary."

