A Fort Smith officer is in surgery, and three others are dead, following a stabbing on Tilles Ave. Sunday morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith officer is in surgery following a knife attack, Aric Mitchell, public information officer, reports. Mitchell says at least three other people are dead following the early morning incident.

Mitchell says the knife attack happened on the 2800 block of Tilles Ave. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

Mitchell says the officer fired his weapon in self-defense. Details about what led up to the officer firing his weapon have not been released.

BREAKING: At least 3 people are dead in block of 2800 Tilles Ave. An FSPD officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack and is in surgery at this time. The Arkansas State Police has been asked to investigate due to the matter being an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/CdAolEpKrO — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) October 17, 2021

Neither the victims nor suspects, in this case, have been identified at this point.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation into the knife attack and the officer firing their weapon. 5NEWS has reached out for more information.