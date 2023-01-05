2 men injured in robbery in Fort Bend County neighborhood, deputies say

Details are limited at this time. Deputies said they arrived at the home and found the two victims in the driveway.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — One man was shot and another was injured when they say someone tried to steal their car Sunday night, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at around 10 p.m. when deputies responded to a robbery call with injuries in a neighborhood on Peroni Drive near Hubenak Elementary School, which is just south of the Westpark Tollway.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies said they arrived at the home and found the two victims in the driveway. There was blood in the driveway and in the vehicle.

Deputies said one of the men who was shot was taken to a hospital in downtown Houston while the other, who suffered lacerations, was taken to a hospital in Katy.

Deputies said they were waiting for warrants so they could search the vehicle involved. There's no word on a description of who was responsible.