Fort Bend ISD teacher arrested on campus, accused of sexually assaulting child

The accusations against Kimberly Masi stem from a case in Brazoria County where she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an Alvin ISD student.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend ISD teacher was put in handcuffs Thursday at her job after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Alvin ISD said in April 2022, its police department received an anonymous tip about the allegations and launched an investigation. Masi was immediately placed on leave. She later resigned.

Masi then got a job with Fort Bend ISD. The district said it was unaware of the allegations against her until shortly before her arrest on Leonetti Elementary School's campus.

"The district is alarmed and distressed by this disturbing allegation and stands ready to fully cooperate with Brazoria County’s criminal investigation," FBISD said.

Mesi has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the district's policy.

Read the full statement from Fort Bend ISD below:

"A teacher at Leonetti Elementary School was arrested on Thursday, February 23rd for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child stemming from a case in Brazoria County."

"Fort Bend ISD police learned of the Brazoria County case shortly before the on campus arrest and assisted the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department with the arrest."

"The district is alarmed and distressed by this disturbing allegation and stands ready to fully cooperate with Brazoria County’s criminal investigation."

"FBISD will thoroughly review and investigate any potentially relevant information our community provides that may be related to the Brazoria case."

"According to district policy, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave."