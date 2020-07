The wife has been taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a Fort Bend Independent School District officer shot his wife in a domestic dispute Monday afternoon in southeast Houston.

This happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 14200 block of Prosperity Ridge Drive.

The wife has been taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The officer has been taken into custody.

