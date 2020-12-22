Fort Bend deputies still searching for leads in murder of two teenage brothers

Investigators need your help. If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the two teenaged brothers who were gunned down in front of their own home on Dec. 12.

Investigators arrived at a house in the 300 block of Broadmore Drive, where they found Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. A third victim was taken to an area hospital, deputies said.

Their murder is still unsolved. Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies believe this was a random attack and are still searching for the killer.

Police have no suspect information or suspect's vehicle description at this time.

“Help us catch those responsible for taking the lives of these young men!” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “If you know anything about this case or saw anything you can stay anonymous and call our Crime Stoppers tip line.”

Devin and Jonathan were laid to rest Friday.

The morning of the funeral, dozens of tow trucks lined up for a final ride to honor the two teenage brothers.

The teens' mom works in the wrecker industry.

Anyone who may have any information on this crime is urged to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc at (281)-342-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.