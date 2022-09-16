Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning.
Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement is on the scene and the school is on a “hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
They said there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.
No injuries have been reported.
