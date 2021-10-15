FBCSO: Driver shoots, kills another driver in possible road rage; suspect on the run

FBCSO has no description of the suspect nor has given any details on what they were driving.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a driver got out of a car and shot another driver after crashing into them.

Deputies said they can't confirm this at this time, but this scene is possibly a road rage incident.

FBCSO said the two drivers crashed at the intersection of Beechnut and Addicks-Clodine Road. The driver who allegedly caused the crash then got out of their vehicle and shot the other driver multiple times, according to deputies.

The suspect got back in their vehicle and drove off before deputies arrived.

The driver who was shot was flown to the hospital where they later died.

Deputies don't have a description of the suspect. They also haven't given any details on what they were driving.

There are cameras at the intersection and deputies are hoping they will provide more information on this scene.

FBCSO deputies currently investigating a vehicle collision, which resulted in a shooting in the area of Beechnut and Addicks-Clodine Rd. The Sheriff’s Office is asking motorist to seek alternate routes, as the investigation will result in traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/q3ImupPlwp — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 15, 2021