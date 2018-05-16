FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a 52-year-old Cub Scout den leader is facing two counts of indecency with a child.

On May 5 deputies were notified of the accusations against the suspect, Clifton Ray Poe.

According to FBCSO, the victim is a juvenile female who on several accounts was victimized by Poe, who is a family acquaintance.

“During the course of the investigation, information was provided that Clifton Ray Poe, 52, of Rosenberg, is the Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 820. The female victim is the sibling to one of the Cub Scout members,” stated FBCSO.

Poe was taken into custody and charged. He was given $30,000 bond for each of the two counts.

The Sam Houston Area Council of Boys Scouts of America has given its cooperation in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with concerns or additional info in the case can call at 281-341-4683.

