Nearly 100 suspects arrested under law enforcement operation in Fort Bend County, authorities say

Under Operation MARGO, the district attorney's office said authorities seized multiple narcotics, firearms and over $8,000 in allegedly illegal proceeds.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement agencies from Fort Bend County and parts of Harris County came together Tuesday to announce the arrests of almost 100 suspects in their latest police operation.

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, 93 people were taken into custody under the "Operation MARGO" anti-gang sting. "MARGO" stands for "Multi-Agency Reinforcement Gang Operation."

District Attorney Brian Middleton said 28 of those arrested were wanted fugitives, and 11 were known gang members.

Chief Prosecutor Mark Hanna said those 11 members were each from a different gang. Their specific gang affiliations weren't specified.

"I want to thank the agencies for their effort and their hard work in getting this done," said Hanna. "And I want to let those agencies know that just because the arrests have been made doesn't mean that our efforts are over, because we'll still handle these cases appropriately in the courtroom and hold them responsible for their criminal actions."

For seven weeks between January and February, the operation was being handled by multiple precinct, city, and county authorities from Fort Bend and Harris County.

They targeted suspects in eight cities across Fort Bend County: Fresno, Stafford, Katy, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Richmond, Mission Bend, and Houston.

According to the district attorney's office, 44 warrants were executed in the operation. In addition to the 93 arrests, authorities seized 23 pounds of illegal drugs, 16 firearms, and more than $8,000 believed to be used in criminal activity.

Hanna said none of the suspects' cases has been presented to a jury yet.

Middleton said law enforcement will continue to run similar operations to arrest more suspects.

"What I always say is, 'Criminals should assume there's an operation going on every day,' and that not a stretch of the truth," he said.

Middleton also wanted to reassure residents they're being protected from criminals.

"To our community members, we understand, we know your concerns," he said. "We will seek to hold every criminal accountable. While you're asleep, we're working. We're working tirelessly to make sure our community is safe."