The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two people who they say committed a significant amount of property damage at a construction site.

This happened nearly three months ago at a construction site in the 7100 block of FM 1464 near Bellaire in the Richmond area.

A pair of unknown males who appeared to be teenagers caused the damage, according to the sheriff's office.

One was wearing knee length shorts with white sneakers and white socks. He appeared to be wearing a pullover sweater. He is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and has black hair.

The other male is a little taller than the first. He was wearing a black beanie cap, a long-sleeve pullover sweater, knee length shorts, black socks and black sneakers. Both suspects had slender builds.

The same teenagers are believed to have returned to the construction site in the night-time hours on March 25, causing additional damage with graffiti.

Video showed one of them entering a nearby Wing Stop restaurant in the vicinity of the crimes.

“It’s unacceptable for anyone to have such disregard for the property of others,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Acts such as this will not be tolerated in Fort Bend County.”

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.

