Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police are investigating after a suspect died following an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Rosenberg.

Police responded to the scene Friday evening in the 1700 block of the 8th Street. Officers received calls about a man shooting at individuals at a laundromat. When officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description given from witnesses on the calls shooting a gun in the air and at certain people.

Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said officers noticed the man had a weapon and immediately began giving verbal commands, asking him to drop it. Chief White said officers asked several times for him to drop the weapon, but he did not. Officers then shot and struck the suspect, Chief White said.

Police immediately rendered aid, and the suspect was transported to hospital where he later died.

Chief White said no one else was injured in the shooting.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s. Chief White believes he is a Rosenberg resident.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument he had with his girlfriend in the laundromat.

Chief White said the scene is secure, and there is no threat to the public.