'Go back to your country' | FBCSO investigating after reports of racist attack in parking lot

The incident was caught on camera and shows the woman cursing at the victim, spitting on her and telling her to 'go back to her country.'

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating what one woman calls a racist rant and assault in a Richmond-area parking lot.

Shirley Christian reached out to KHOU 11 News Tuesday. She said she's shaken up by what happened.

Christian wanted just one more taste of Swinging Door's barbecue back on May 13, but she got a lot more than she expected in the parking lot. An argument over traffic flow escalated quickly with the woman in a Mini-Cooper.

"Right off the bat, she started cussing," said Christian. "It started with the b-word, then the a-word, and she said you don't know expensive my car is, you can't afford it."

Then the lady went one step further. She's heard on video saying, "Go back to your country."

"It didn't anger me as it made me very sad," said Christian. "I live here. I work here. I pay my taxes. It was racist."

It only got worse. She said the woman spit on her.

"She actually spat at me," said Christian. "There was some on my pants and wrist."

The woman then got out of the car and got face-to-face with Christian.

"She kept on walking towards me and she was right here," said Christian. "I backed up. I stopped recording and I dialed 911."

Christian filed a police report, but the incident left a mark.

"It's a feeling I can't describe, I was crying on my way home," said Christian. "I'm strong but to hear somebody say go back to your country when you're working hard and you're part of this country as much as they are, makes you feel very bad."