5 arrested in kidnapping of Fort Bend County woman

The woman was taken by a former co-worker for ransom, police say.

STAFFORD, Texas — A woman who was kidnapped in Fort Bend County was rescued Wednesday, according to the Houston FBI.

Around 6 a.m. on Pecan Lane not far from Texas Parkway in Stafford, police received a call about a woman screaming, and shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived and found a man who said his wife had been kidnapped. He told officers she was leaving for work when he heard her screaming and he went to see what was going on. He said he saw with wife fighting with three men and tried to help. but one of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at him, and took his wife.

Police said another neighbor reported seeing several men attacking the woman and putting her into her own car. The neighbor said they saw a black Ram pickup parked nearby. The neighbor told police they came out and fired two warning shots to try to scare the men away.

Shortly after she was taken, the husband told police he got a call from someone demanding money or they would hurt his wife.

Stafford police then called in the FBI to help in the case. They learned the victim’s last known location was Sugar Land. SLPD used cameras in the area and confirmed a black Ram pickup was seen traveling with the wife’s stolen vehicle in the area. Police tracked the pickup back to a man who worked with the victim.

SLPD used drones and several officers who found the wife’s abandoned vehicle.

Further investigation led officers to East Beach Street in Galveston where the pickup was seen on cameras, police said. GPD went to the area and found a woman lying on the floor of the truck with her hands tied behind her back, her eyes and mouth covered and her head covered. GPD said one suspect was in the driver’s seat, another person was standing behind the truck, and another person was standing on the sand acting as an apparent lookout.

The victim was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

GDP arrested five people: Jose Gonzalez Hernandez aka Brian Rodriguez Ramirez, who is the former coworker of the victim. Ramirez's wife, Claudia Elizabeth Rojas Rivas, was also arrested along with Pablo Mendez Cruz, Kelvin Gustavo Cruz and William Rondado Ramirez.

They were taken to Galveston County Jail and will be transferred to Fort Bend County.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known. Why the woman was targeted is still under investigation.