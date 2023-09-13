Who killed Julian Chavez? Fort Bend County launches digital billboards to find who killed him

A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve Julian Chavez’s case.

HOUSTON — The search for the person who killed a young man while he was on a date in Fort Bend County continues. Crime Stoppers launched a digital billboard campaign Wednesday in hopes of generating tips that lead to 21-year-old Julian Chavez’s killer.

Police said Chavez was shot and killed on April 8 in the parking lot of Star Cinema Grill off Highway 6 in Missouri City. At the time, police said he was walking his date back to her car when he was shot several times. Chavez died at the scene. The woman wasn’t injured.

More than five months later, the pain is still unbearable for his family.

"It feels like a bad dream, every day seeing my mom cry,” Chavez’s older sister, Karla Chavez, said.

Julian Chavez’s mom and older sister were seen wiping away tears Wednesday morning, as the first digital billboard, located less than 5 miles from where Julian Chavez was killed, went live.

"We just want justice for my brother, even though it won't bring him back, we'll have a little peace there,” Karla Chavez said.

Other than a grainy surveillance video, Missouri City police said so far, they don’t have any leads. However, they do believe the shooter is a man, and they said he was last seen driving away in a blue car.

Teaming up with Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, and Clear Channel, police are hoping the digital billboards will lead to an arrest.

"We are here, trying to seek justice for the Chavez family, because they are grieving, and we need any help that you can possibly give us,” Missouri City Police Detective Spencer said.

From Baytown, family members said Julian Chavez was a sweet and loving person.

"My brother was a really kind person, he always wanted to give everything to everybody,” his sister said.

He was the youngest of three siblings. His sister said he went by the nickname "YuYu," which was given to him by his mother. She said the family is beyond devastated after losing him.

"I will never get to see my brother ever again. I will never get to see him have kids, get married," she said. "He won't ever get to see my son get older, anything. It's been hard. Very hard."

A life tragically cut short, Karla Chavez and her family are now holding out hope someone will come forward with information.

"If anybody knows anything, any tips, please speak up," she said.

Clear Channel said in total, 17 digital billboards are now up across Fort Bend County and Eastern Harris County.

They said the messages will be broadcast for at least three months and are expected to garner more than 20 million views.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).