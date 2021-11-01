Sheriff: Fort Bend County detention officer arrested for sex with an inmate

The sheriff will release more information at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News has learned an employee of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on a charge of "improper sexual relationship with an inmate."

The sheriff's office confirms a civilian detention officer was arrested over the weekend — their name has not yet been released, however.

Sheriff Eric Fagan will release more information about the case at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

According to the county's job listing, a civilian detention officer helps ensure the safety of inmates in the county's custody. They patrol, on foot, the jail's catwalks and hallways and help verify inmate records. No previous experience is required to hold the position.