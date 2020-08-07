Fort Bend Co. man arrested for possession of child pornography after 4-month investigation

Dontis Alanis, 18, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of possessing child pornography after a four-month investigation.

Dontis Alanis, 18, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. He was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Fort Bend County Jail.

On Monday, detectives with the specialized Human Trafficking/Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant in the 13600 block of Krueger Road, in the Guy area.

Deputies said during the search, Alanis admitted to using electronic devices to receive and distribute child pornography. Detectives seized his devices and sent them for a forensic analysis for further review.