EDINA, Minn. — From city streets to the doorsteps of a preschool. The latest attempted carjacking happened right outside the Kiddie Academy in Edina.

"Attacking a parent who's at a preschool to get her kid is one of the more sick things you can do," said Robert Blanton, owner of the preschool and former Vikings defensive back.

In surveillance video from inside the school, Blanton can be seen leaping into action in an attempt to stop the would-be thief.

"I just kind of see her body, you know, slung to the ground multiple times. I immediately, as soon as I seen it, I took off to go help her," said Blanton.

When asked if he was at any point afraid for his life, Blanton responded, "You know, after I started thinking about it, I was like, 'Man, this could've went much differently.'"

He went on to say, "At the time I didn't know there was another guy, but he ended up jumping in the car. I tried to pull him out and they reversed the car, attempted to run me over."

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, considering what Edina detective Ben Wenande has seen happen in similar cases.

"A lot of these people that we're seeing, they are armed or have been at times; they have used violence against other people," said Wenande.

So, what should you do if you find yourself as the witness in a similar situation?

"If you're in a safe spot, video is always our help. So if you have a phone and can record it safely, if you can call 911, please do that," said Wenande. "We obviously don’t want to have more victims or more people get hurt.”

He went on to say, "Whenever you can help that person out after things have settled down, don't put yourself in a position to get hurt, and help after the fact."

Many people are now calling on prosecutors to do more to hold those responsible accountable.

"Carjackings, assault — we need to see some heavier penalties," said Blanton.

Something detective Wenande is committed to seeing through.

"We're working with our prosecutor's office, and we're seeing some good changes and we'll continue to work with them on that," said Blanton.

Police say the two suspects were able to get away with the victim's car keys, and at this time, no arrests have been made.

