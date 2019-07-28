HOUSTON — An off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy who once appeared as a bailiff on a television court show has been charged in his wife's murder, court records show.

Renard Spivey was booked into the Harris County Jail on a murder charge Monday night.

It was 3:10 a.m. Sunday when his wife Patricia Ann Marshall Spivey, 52, was found dead after a 911 call reporting "shots fired" at their home on Briscoe in southeast Houston. Police found Renard with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Houston police said Patricia and her husband were involved in a "domestic disturbance" prior to the shooting. Police said the suspect called 911 and reported the incident as an accidental shooting.

Charging documents filed in court Monday state that Renard told police he and his wife were arguing about his alleged steroid use and infidelity when they struggled over a gun in the master bedroom closet. That's when the gun was fired, shooting Patricia twice. The suspect claimed his wife accidentally shot him as well, which is how he ended up with a wound to the leg.

"We was arguing and tussling with the gun," Renard allegedly told police at his home. "We had been arguing all day."

Investigators said three bullet casings were found in the closet, and the evidence was inconsistent with the suspect's claim that the shooting was accidental.

The medical examiner said the victim was shot twice. One bullet went through her right arm. The other went into her chest and struck her heart, fatally wounding her. The examiner also noted the victim had bruising around her wrists.

Investigators also spoke to Ezra Washington, the victim's brother. He told police that Renard called him multiple times the same evening of the shooting, complaining of the fighting and accusations. Renard allegedly told Ezra that his would at some point would make him rise up like the "Incredible Hulk and it ain't gonna be good."

Ezra told police that he advised Renard to just leave the home if things were really that between the two of them.

Neighbors said the suspect is the same Renard Spivey who appeared on a TV courtroom reality show called "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez." A man named Renard Spivey appeared as a bailiff on the program from 2012 to 2016, according to his IMDB profile.

The IMDB profile lists that Renard as being a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Court documents show he's been a deputy for 14 years.

Renard has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Prosecutors also filed a motion for his bond condition as well. Spivey is not to have contact with his wife’s family, cannot have access to weapons, must submit to random urine analysis, not allowed to consume alcohol or take drugs and must were a GPS monitor.

Early information from Houston police indicated that an elderly man was also in the home at the time of the shooting, but the man told investigators that he didn't see or hear anything.

