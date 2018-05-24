TEXAS CITY, Texas - A former teacher's aide is charged with improper relationship with a student after police detectives say she became intimately involved with an 18-year-old Texas City High School student.

Crystal Nicole Alaniz was arrested Thursday afternoon at her residence, police said.

The student had been assigned to Woodrow Wilson Alternative Learning School, where Alaniz was assigned, earlier this year.

Alaniz is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second degree felony. Her bond is $30,000.

© 2018 KHOU