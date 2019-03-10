The former mayor pro tem for Seabrook pleaded guilty to the receipt and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick announced Thursday.

Ocal John Miller faces up to 20 years in prison for the receipt of child pornography and another 10 years for possession. He’ll be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett’s court. Miller will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators found more than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos containing child pornography on Miller’s computer, iPhone and external hard drives when they searched his Seabrook home in March 2017.

Miller, 68, used Skype to receive and distribute child pornography, according to the attorney’s office.

Investigators were tipped off to Miller by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Houston metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force—which consists of local and federal law enforcement agencies—helped investigate the case.

Miller also served as the chief of police in Martinsville, W.Va., and served as a city councilman in Seabrook.

