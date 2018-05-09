PEARLAND, Texas - A former Pearland Police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of invasive recording.

Pearland Police say Jon Matherne, 52, committed an act of invasive visual recording. Charging documents say the alleged crime took place in a dressing room.

Matherne had been employed with the City of Pearland since 1996 and was a patrol sergeant. Officials say he resigned from the department after learning about the investigation.

Matherne was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Brazoria County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

© 2018 KHOU