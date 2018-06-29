A former nurse with Texas Children's Hospital has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 51-year-old Ronald Warren Noles at his Richmond-area home Thursday.

Texas Children's Hospital says the porn was found on Noles' personal devices.

Hospital officials say they immediately put Noles on unpaid leave, and ultimately fired him after learning about the charges on Tuesday.

"This employee was immediately placed on unpaid leave and has since been terminated," TCH said in a statement. "Given the gravity of this matter, we reviewed all of our hiring processes and procedures and confirmed they were followed when hiring this individual."

Noles' bond is $75,000.

