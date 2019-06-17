HOUSTON — Former NFL and TCU player Aaron Brown has been accused of hitting and injuring his daughter at his mother’s apartment in west Houston.

Court documents state Brown, a Mayde Creek High School alumnus, went to his mother’s home around 1:30 p.m. June 10 in the 14900 block of Westpark Drive and asked to see his 11-year-old daughter.

According to documents, Brown went into his mother's bedroom where his daughter was and repeatedly said, “What did I tell you?” His mother then came into the bedroom, documents state. His mother told investigators Brown reached around her to hit his daughter with an open hand, causing her to fall.

Officials arrived on scene to evaluate the girl’s injuries. The child’s mother told investigators she was taking her to a hospital for further evaluation.

Brown has been charged with injury to a child. Hi bond is set at $15,000.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Mother charged after allegedly trying to kill her 4-month-old

Suspect in wheelchair arrested after shooting dad who was leaving downtown gym, police say

Video: Jugging suspects viciously attack man after following him from west Houston bank