HOUSTON — Gerald Goines, the ex-Houston police officer who led the controversial no-knock raid on Harding Street will be charged with two counts of murder, his attorney told KHOU 11 News Investigates reporter Jeremy Rogalski.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death in the Jan. 28 raid in southeast Houston.

Goines and four other officers were injured in the shootout.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo accused Gerald Goines of lying about a drug buy on a search warrant affidavit to justify the deadly no-knock raid.

In the Harding Street warrant, Goines claimed a confidential informant bought heroin at the home of Tuttle and Nicholas the night before the raid. He claimed the informant saw a lot more heroin and a 9mm pistol inside the home.

In a search of the home after the shootout, officers didn't find any heroin or 9mm pistol.

The informants later told investigators they never bought drugs from Harding Street.

KHOU 11 Investigates examined 109 other drug cases Goines filed based on a search warrant between 2012 and present day. In every one of those cases in which he claimed confidential informants observed guns inside, no weapons were ever recovered, according to evidence logs Goines filed with the court.

The District Attorney's Office reviewed more than 1,400 cases involving Goines and some of the charges were dropped.

They also reviewed 800 cases involving Steven Bryant, the other HPD officer involved with the warrant.

At one point, the DA's office threatened legal action against HPD if it didn't turn over documents related to the deadly raid. The documents involved information on all HPD informants dating back five years ago to now.

The two agencies eventually reached an agreement for the remaining records to be provided.

The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into the raid and Harris County.

Bryant and Goines were relieved of duty and later allowed to retire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

