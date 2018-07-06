HOUSTON – A former deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.

Andrew Craig Sustaita, a 31-year-old man from Spring, pleaded guilty earlier this year to production and possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake sentenced him to 327 in federal prison – 240 for producing the images and 87 months for possession, respectively.

The sentences run consecutively, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In court Thursday, one victim's mother spoke out on how much the crime impacted her daughter, family and friends. Judge Lake called it one of the most disturbing cases over which he'd presided, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Sustaita admitted to posting child erotica images to a known child pornography website and commented on other similar images on the same site. Investigators found Sustaita's online presence also included a "pay-to-play" bestiality website.

There were 70 known series of child pornography identified on Sustaita’s devices. The court granted the government 90 days to determine if any of those victims are seeking restitution.

Sustaita will serve the rest of his life on supervised release after completing his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet, the U.S. attorney's office said.

He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

