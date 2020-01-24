FREEPORT, Texas — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published in June 2018, when Pynes' arrest was first reported.*

The former city manager of Freeport was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in a kickback scheme and the theft of more than $200,000 from the city.

Jeff Pynes left office in the fall of 2017 amid rumors he was behind money missing in the city's budget.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers and Brazoria County District Attorney's Office revealed Pynes stole roughly $223,000.

They say he did it by giving himself a raise without permission, stealing utility and water payments from two companies and collecting kickbacks from two Houston-based contractors who won bids in Freeport.

Mayor Troy Brimage said at the time that Pynes' arrest forced change. He said one of those changes is that the city manager no longer reports to himself.

"I think that's what's important in any city," Brimage said at the time of Pynes' arrest in June 2018. "When you get one person and you give them full control and no oversight, things like this happen."

Pynes could potentially be granted probation if a judge approves it.

He was the former chief of police in Freeport.

