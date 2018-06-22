BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – The former city manager of Freeport was arrested Friday and charged with theft. He is accused of taking kickbacks and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jeff Pynes left office last fall amid rumors he was behind money missing in the city's budget. It prompted the Texas Rangers and Brazoria County District Attorney to get involved.

Eight months later, they believe Pynes took roughly $223,000.

Breaking: Former Freeport City Manager, Jeff Pynes, indicted for theft involving kickbacks, giving self unauthorized raise. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/dZm7JN4vll — Larry Seward (@LSewardKHOU) June 22, 2018

They say he did it by giving himself a raise without permission, stealing utility and water payments from two companies and collecting kickbacks from two Houston-based contractors who won bids in Freeport.

Mayor Troy Brimage says it forced change and the city manager no longer reports to himself.

"I think that's what's important in any city," Brimage said. "When you get one person and you give them full control and no oversight, things like this happen."

Pynes, who is a former police officer, is in Brazoria County's jail.

