HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The report above is front the day when Maurice Mitchell was indicted by a Harris County grand jury.

A former bus driver, who was indicted in the death of 3-year-old boy who died in a hot daycare van, is out on bond after appearing before a judge Monday.

Maurice Mitchell, 62, was arrested last by Houston Police after being indicted on July 19 for injury to a child by recklessly causing serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $40,000.

The judge released him on three conditions: He is to have no unsupervised contact with children under 12, must wear a GPS monitor on him and notify courts if he’s leaving county for work.

He next court appearance is scheduled for September.

Raymond “R.J.” Pryer Jr. died on July 19, 2018 after being left in a hot van for roughly four hours after returning to Discovering Me Academy from a field trip to Doss Park.

R.J. Pryer, Jr.

GoFundMe - Support 4 Dikeisha & Raymond Pryer

R.J. was discovered when his father arrived at the day care to pick him up. The temperature inside the van was 113 degrees, deputies said.

The indictment stated that Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm, which was to safeguard young passengers from being left behind, without first performing a visual inspection of the bus to ensure no children were still onboard.

R.J.’s parents filed a lawsuit against Discovering Me Academy about a month after R.J.'s death accusing them of negligence for not having systems in place to account for all children on field trips, especially during extreme heat.

KHOU 11 found Discovering Me Academy was cited by the state at least three times in recent years for not having a safety alarm that helps verify children are not left onboard and for not immediately reporting a crash involving a van.

RELATED: Day care where 3-year-old died after being left in hot van ordered to close

The day care was also cited for not knowing the number of children in a group during a previous outing.

If found guilty, Mitchell faces between two to 20 years of prison time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM