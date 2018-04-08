HOUSTON – More than 24 hours after doctor killer Joseph Pappas took his own life, the men who served in law enforcement by his side are still stunned.

"When I saw that picture, it snapped," said retired Pct. 2 Deputy Dennis Cooper. "Oh my God, I can't believe it. I was totally shocked. Nothing in his demeanor ever would give me the thought he would do something of that nature."

Cooper worked alongside Pappas for 20 years. He says the now deceased killer was a reserve deputy for Precinct 2 in Harris County alongside his father.

24 hours after the manhunt for doctor killer Joseph Pappas ended, his friends and former coworkers in law enforcement are speaking out. More of my interviews with two former Pct. 2 deputies coming up live on #KHOU11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/30nCw9NcQP — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 4, 2018

"What I remember about the Pappas' is how jovial they were," said Cooper. "They were always nice and in an upbeat type mood. Never saw them down."

Pappas’ boss at Precinct 2 was now retired Sgt. Ernie Flores.

"He didn't exhibit any instability, really just a great asset to the department," said Flores.

Flores says Pappas was an exemplary deputy, a precise marksman who even helped other deputies pass their firearm qualifications. But Houston Police say that former law enforcement officer held a grudge for two decades against Dr. Mark Hausknecht after Pappas' mother died on his operating table.

"When she passed, they both took it pretty hard, husband and son," said Flores.

Flores says it seemed like normal grief and that Pappas never complained about Dr. Hausknecht or his mother's care.

"Something happened where he mentally slipped somehow or another," said Cooper.

So many questions linger in the minds of Pappas' friends and colleagues. With his suicide, those answers died with him. But they're thankful he didn't get the chance to hurt anyone else.

"He was tactical enough he could have taken people with him if he decided to put up a fight, there's no doubt in my mind about that," said Cooper.

