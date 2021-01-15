Mustang driver leads police on 120 mph chase from Houston into Conroe

The driver’s name has not been released, and no charges have been announced.

HOUSTON — A driver is in custody and may lose their Ford Mustang after a lengthy high-speed chase on Houston’s north side early Friday morning.

The chase was reported around 1 a.m. when an officer tried to stop the speeding sports car along I-45 North near N. Shepherd.

The suspect allegedly refused to pull over and, for a while, lost the officers. Police said the suspect went beyond 120 mph while heading northbound.

The driver went more than 30 miles before finally surrendering in Conroe, police said.