HOUSTON — Among the beliefs the Catholic Church holds sacred is the confession of sins and that clergy need to keep those confessions confidential.

“In their belief system, people's souls depend on it,” explained Arron Ott, lecturer for the University of Houston’s religious studies program who earned his Master of Theology.

“If people don’t go to confession because they think it will be disclosed, then that can somehow place them, eternally, in jeopardy.”

Priests must confess, too. Sometimes, just as mental health professionals do, notes are taken, and they may go into the secret archive, Ott explained.

“The conspiracy theories abound about Vatican secret archives and Dan Brown has made a career out of it in his novel writing,” Ott said. “But more than likely, it’s a filing cabinet that is marked ‘confidential’.”

For decades, the law that governs the Roman Catholic Church has required every diocese within the church to maintain secret archives of documents containing sensitive material and “acts of criminal cases which concern matters of morals.”

These are archives that only the bishop can access, according to Canon Law.

Canon Law are the bylaws by which the church runs itself, Ott said.

Authorities with the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Conroe Police Department and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston searching for records related to clergy sex abuse crisis on Nov. 28, 2018.

“That’s the risk that they run by maintaining a file like this because they potentially have consolidated, into one place, internal documents that can be the motherload of evidence,” Ott said.

Authorities have removed several boxes from the #Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston as they look for evidence of clergy sex abuse. Latest at 10 on #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FlY8sBSYBu — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) November 29, 2018

