HPD: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in the head while sitting in parking lot

There are no suspects in custody.

HOUSTON — A man who was sitting in a parking lot had to drive himself to the hospital Saturday night after he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman.

Information is limited at this time, but Houston police said the man was sitting in a parking lot at Fondren and Beechnut taking to another person. A dark SUV pulled up next to the man's vehicle and someone from inside started arguing with the other person, according to police.

Police said moments later, someone from the SUV then pulled out a gun and started shooting, aiming at the other person but the man was the one who got hit. Police said he was shot in the head and drove himself to a nearby hospital.

At last check, he is in critical condition, but doctors say he is expected to survive. Police said he is able to communicate and tell them what happened despite losing a lot of blood.

There is surveillance video of the shooting and investigators said they are hoping this will help them identify the gunman.

This investigation is ongoing.