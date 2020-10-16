18-year-old man shot in head while driving in League City, search underway for shooter

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 281-332-2566.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are investigating a shooting involving a driver that happened early Friday morning.

The police department said the shooting happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2400 block of FM 646.

Police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the Bay Colony area. They found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was able to tell officers he was driving his car on FM 646 when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital as the investigation continues.