Florida man accused of pointing gun at woman's head for pulling into driveway

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a driver briefly used a man's driveway to back up his car before the homeowner allegedly pulled out a gun on his friend in the car.

The Palm Coast man, 60-year-old Terry Vetsch, is now facing a charge of aggravated assault, according to the sheriff's office.

Back on Saturday, May 27, Jeffrey Hinkson pulled into Vetsch's driveway to reposition his car when he heard a thump on his rear window, CBS News reports.

The two in the car told deputies Vetsche approached them yelling with a gun and an argument between a woman in the car and Vetsche reportedly ensued right after.

"Vetsch then pointed his gun at the victim’s head and continued to argue with them," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

A police report said the woman told deputies the 60-year-old man pointed the gun at her head and threatened to shoot and kill her, CBS News explained. She added that the gun was two inches from her head.

According to the investigation, Vetsch told a responding deputy he thought the person in the car was his neighbor whom he's had many arguments with before. After watching surveillance video, the sheriff's office said it showed the victim following Vetsch toward his property while arguing, but they had not trespassed when he pointed the gun at their head.

The deputy arrested Vetsche and charged him with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon without intent to kill, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with a bond set at $50,000.