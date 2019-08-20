PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies say an 11-year-old stabbed a 44-year-old man with scissors to stop the man from attacking the child's mother.

Deputies say Panagiotis Karamanlis was physically battering the woman by pulling her hair, holding her to the ground and punching her in the face multiple times. According to law enforcement, the mother said to Karamanlis, "don't do this in front of the kids."

Deputies say the child had "a well-founded fear that the mother was going to be murdered." According to an arrest affidavit, the child picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Karamanlis twice in the back.

The arrest report said the child was "shaking" and said to the mom, "Mommy, I stabbed him because I thought he was going to kill you."

Deputies say another child who witnesses the attack had to be treated for an anxiety attack.

Investigators say Karamanlis faces a domestic battery charge for the alleged attack on the mom and a child abuse charge related to the two children who witnessed the alleged attack.

Deputies say the 11-year-old "was affected...related to the mental and emotional state of a person by psychological harm done to (the child) by the actions of" Karamanlis.

