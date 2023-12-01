Flock camera helps identify suspect charged in Sugar Land shooting death of Alief ISD teacher

SLPD said the license plate recognition camera helped confirm that Charvas Thompson was at Wendy Duan's home the night she was shot and killed.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A license plate recognition camera helped confirm the identity of the man charged with killing Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan, Sugar Land police said.

SLPD said the Flock camera was used to confirm that Charvas Thompson, from Houston, was at Duan's home after witnesses identified him as her killer. Thompson, 26, was arrested in Louisiana a few days later and charged with murder.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 12.

Witnesses said the two were arguing and then they heard shots fired on Oxford Mills Lane and saw Thompson drive away. Police found Duan dead from multiple gunshot wounds in her backyard.

'The guy is very evil'

Duan's family said she met Thompson a week before she was killed on a dating app. Her mother, who didn't want to be identified, said she warned her daughter about meeting someone online and said she had a bad feeling about Thompson.

"She showed me the picture," Duan's mother said. "I don’t know his name. She just saying, 'Do you like him?' I said no."

Duan was a beloved teacher who taught third grade at Boone Elementary. Her mother said she was a giver who showed a special love for her students.

"Every Thursday, she asks me to go to dollar store to buy gifts for kids," she said.

Duan's mother believes Thompson took her daughter's kindness for weakness. She's hoping he remains behind bars.

"The guy is very evil," she said. He took her life away. I hope this guy gets the full legal punishment."

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.