Man steals purse from woman who rejected him inside north Houston store, police say

HOUSTON — After his flirting attempts were rejected on Christmas Eve, Houston police said a man followed a woman to her car and stole her purse at a store in north Houston.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. at a gas station on Langwick Drive in the Greenspoint area.

The man walked up to the woman inside the store and started to flirt with her, according to police. The woman told the man she wasn't interested and walked out of the store, police said.

That's when they said the man followed the woman to her car which was parked at a gas pump and demanded that she give him her purse. Police said the man kept one hand in his pocket, leading the woman to believe he could have a gun.

The suspect took the woman's purse and left the scene in a white Toyota Camry, police said.

He's described as being black, about 23 to 26 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 160 to 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a medium complex and was wearing a blue hat, black jacket and black pants, according to police.