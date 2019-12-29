KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police arrested five young adults after an assault on a KPD officer that sent him to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday around 12:49 a.m. at the Aventine Northshore Apartments at 1916 Mobley Way.

Knoxville Police Department officer Stefan Muresan was off-duty and responded to a loud party at the pool area. Muresan is employed as a courtesy officer for the apartment complex.

When he encountered the drunk suspects, at least four individuals surrounded and assaulted him, according to KPD. More KPD officers responded to the scene around 1:05 a.m. and found Muresan suffering from serious injuries to both his head and face.

He was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. He was released later Friday morning.

Two male suspects Zachary Aeschlimann, 24, and Hayden Wells, 25, left the scene before officers arrested, but they were arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Friday afternoon. Both of them hit Muresan several times and Aeschlimann choked him, according to court records.

Aeschlimann and Wells each have a $20,000 bond. They are expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.

Five charged after KPD officer's assault

WBIR

Court records show Aeschlimann was convicted of aggravated assault in November 2016 and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in November 2018. Wells pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in March 2014 and possessing drugs including mushrooms, cocaine and marijuana, according to court records.

Officers arrested three other people immediately after the incident. Laura Peterson, 23, was charged with public intoxication and simple assault. Caroline Dyer, 20, was charged with underage drinking, public intoxication and simple assault. Peterson hit Muresan with her fists and Dyer slapped him across the face, according to court records.

Emily Weaver, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The KPD violent crimes unit is investigating what happened.