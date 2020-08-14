Five suspects arrested after car jacking with AR-15, car chase

Two juveniles and three men were found by deputies with the help of DPS Air Support

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Five people who law enforcement officials said carjacked two people at gunpoint before leading authorities on a chase have been arrested.

Precinct 4 Constable said three men -- Carleon Gallien, Korium Sanders and Roymello Williams (pictured above) -- along with two juvenile males have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Deputies from Precinct 4 went to a gas station in the 5600 block of Treaschwig Road a little after 1 a.m. after getting a call about a reported carjacking. The two victims said that they had just pulled into the gas station when five men came up to them with an AR-15 rifle. The men took the victims' car and left them.

A lieutenant spotted the car and tried to stop it, but the suspects kept driving and led police on a chase for almost 40 miles. They later stopped in a neighborhood in Cypress and ran out of the car.

With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support, police found all five suspects. They also found the rifle they used to force the victims out of the car.