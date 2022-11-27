Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people.
NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
Police say two people were taken in for questioning, and that weapons were confiscated from both.
The shooting is still under investigation.
