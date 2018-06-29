GALVESTON, Texas - Five people were arrested and a number of weapons and drugs were seized by SWAT officers in a sting in Galveston.

Early Wednesday morning, officers arrested Jonathan Garcia, Claudia Herrera, David Rodriguez, Estrellita Ventura, and Raymond Serrata.

All of them except Herrera are charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Herrera is charged with Possession of Marijuana.

The officers obtained warrants in a lengthy investigation involving the distribution of meth, heroine, and prescription narcotics.

Officers found nearly a half a kilo of methamphetamine as well as heroin, and marijuana inside the suspects' homes.

Several weapons were also seized including, four handguns loaded with high capacity magazines and one with a 50 round drum magazine, a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 loaded with a 200 round drum magazine, and an AK-47 loaded with a 100 round drum magazine.

