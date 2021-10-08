Woman accused husband of infidelity before shooting him, Houston police say

The husband was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive. His wife is facing charges.

HOUSTON — A woman shot her husband during a dispute at a home in north Houston early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Firmat, not far from Tidwell and Hardy.

“The wife apparently thought there was some infidelity,” said Lt. C. Bruce with the Houston Police Department. “She ended up getting a gun, pointing it at her husband, at which time the gun went off, striking him in the side.”

The woman is in custody and facing possible assault and family violence charges, Bruce said.

The husband was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

No names have been released.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.