HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fireworks stand employee in north Harris County took a gun away from a would-be robber and shot the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the fireworks stand in the 14400 block of the North Freeway. That's where they say a robbery suspect wash shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The fireworks stand employee managed to get the robber's pistol and shoot him with it, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

