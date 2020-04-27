Three people were killed and another person was seriously hurt in a shooting on the property on Friday, April 24.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters and police investigators responded to a reported fire at a southeast side apartment building overnight.

The fire was reported at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Ward.

Officials at the scene did not immediately provide further information about the fire or what may have caused it. Police were seen securing an area less than a block away from the apartments.

This is the same location where a triple homicide shooting occurred only three days prior.

At the time, Houston police said two men and a woman were shot and killed, but the victims may have known the shooters since there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment. Investigators said they did find drug paraphernalia inside the apartment, so it may have been a robbery.

The suspects are described only as two males wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

----

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna