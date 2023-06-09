Man who killed nephew of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner sentenced after murder conviction

Charles Breed III was visiting Houston from San Francisco when he shot and killed 26-year-old Terrance Finner III in 2018.

HOUSTON — A man convicted of killing the nephew of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner during a robbery was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday.

A jury convicted Charles Breed III, 30, of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Terrance Leigh Finner III, 26, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Breed agreed to a 50-year sentence instead of going through the punishment phase of the trial which could have led to a life sentence.

He was visiting Houston from San Francisco and had been with Finner at a bar off Richmond Avenue on the night of the shooting. They left together and headed toward a Third Ward neighborhood where Breed often stayed at a friend’s house.

Surveillance video showed Finner pull over on Paige Street near Southmore where both men got out of the car. Breed pulled out a gun and shot Finner four times, three in the back.

As Finner lay dying, Breed took his jewelry and satchel before rifling through his pockets for his wallet.

Finner ran after-hours clubs and was training as a boxer.

“This case shows that gun violence can affect anybody’s family, including the chief of police, and our hearts go out to the victim’s friends and family. He was just out socializing with friends and ended up dead in a robbery-murder,” Ogg said. “This defendant made the decision to use a gun to take what didn’t belong him and killed a man who considered him a friend.”

After Breed was sentenced, Finner’s sister gave a victim impact statement about losing her brother.

“Justice was finally served,” she said in court.