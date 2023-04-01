x
Man arrested after trying to get into Final Four concert by dressing up as police officer, court docs say

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, 28, was charged with the felony of impersonating a public servant.
HOUSTON — A 28-year-old Houston man was arrested Friday after authorities said he tried sneaking into the Final Four concert at Discovery Green by impersonating a police officer.

Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson is charged with impersonating a public servant, a felony, court records showed.

According to the documents, Stevenson was arrested around 8 p.m., just before Megan Thee Stallion took the stage.

Court records show that Stevenson was wearing a "Police K-9" vest when he was taken into custody. It's unclear if he actually had a dog with him at the time of his arrest.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he's due in court on Monday.

