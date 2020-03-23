HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a fight escalated into a stabbing in the Montrose neighborhood overnight.

This happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Montrose.

Houston police said they responded to the location at that time and found that one man had been stabbed in the hand. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Another man was arrested in connection with the incident.

