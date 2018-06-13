KATY, Texas – A person is dead Tuesday after being shot by a neighbor during an argument.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Highwind Bend Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two neighbors got into a fight over a car parked in the street. One neighbor shot the other in the abdomen.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to deputies, several witnesses have been detained.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene gathering more details and will have more information for you on our 10 p.m. newscast.

